Prisons Boss Raises Alarm Over Poor Rehab Centre

By Okey Alozie

The Deputy Controller of Owerri Prisons Mr Oduntan S.O has disclosed that the rehabilitation centers of the inmates in Imo State are in bad condition, adding that the centers require special support to function well.

The deputy controller made this disclosure when group of philanthropists known as Imo concerned citizens living aboard visited his office along Okigwe road Owerri.

The group led by Chris Onyemaechi was taken to the rehabilitation centers where the inmates were enrolled into carpentry work, electrical electronics, welding and other skill acquisitions that will better their lives after spending time in Prison.

The Deputy controller disclosed that the number of inmates can help the State, adding that their rehabilitation and reformation is very necessary.

Therefore “there is need for us to give them hope” the controller submitted.

He revealed that prison condition has now changed in Nigeria. He hinted that inmates have now embarked on serious education and recently most of them have graduated from Universities and Polytechnics.

In addition he disclosed that Owerri prisons is now center for open University.

He thanked the concerned citizens for coming to give their support to the inmates.

The concerned citizens through their Leader promised to give more support to the inmates especially in the area of education. The group praised the Deputy controller for his achievements within few months he assumed office in Owerri. “The good work must continue” he said.