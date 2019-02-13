Anumudu Gains Upper Hand, As Aboh-Mbaise, Ngor Okpala Collapse Into ZLP

By Onyeananam Edmund

Although the 2019 Governorship elections seems to be unpredictable, but a business mogul that has continued to win the interest of the masses in Imo State is Barrister Humphrey Anumudu following resolutions by Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala citizens present during a sensitization tour.

The event which is an integral part of the sensitization rally of Zenith Labour Party Governorship candidate, Barr Anumudu, took place as St. Charles School Field Enyiogugu, Aboh Mbaise and old country, council Umuneke, Ngor Okpala Local Government Areas on Saturday respectively.

The sensitization tour featured familiarization visit to royal fathers and adoption of partymen who decamped from Action Alliance, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and other parties.

Addressing royal fathers at the palace of Eze Alex Iheanacho Francis Ike JP of Umuhu Okwuato Autonomous community, Aboh Mbaise, Barr Anumudu lamented what he described as negative occurrences that have affected Imolites adversely, especially in Owerri zone. He pointed out that Orlu zone have ceded the Governorship seat to Owerri zone.

Barr Anumudu said, “the good news is, Owerri and Orlu zone have said in unison, that I am the most experience person who exhibited maturity, capable of repositioning Imo State. I will tar your roads, I will map out funds in which Aboh Mbaise will receive 3 billion naira interest free loan for small and medium scale enterprises”.

In response, the Traditional Rulers in Aboh Mbaise unanimously pledged support for Barr Anumudu, his Deputy Rt Hon Okay Dike and lauded their kind gestures.

Sequel to the parley with Royal fathers, Barr Anumudu also played host to Aboh Mbaise citizens at St Charles School field, Enyiogugu where he assured indigenes of interest free loans and rapid economic and socio-infrastructural development, noting that he belongs to the Mbaise family despite his place of origin.

In their words, the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP chairman, Hon Paschal Ogu, the Aboh Mbaise LGA ZIP leader Hon Ike Marcelinus Chima, the Aboh Mbaise candidate for State constituency seat, Hon Kyrian Nze and Reps candidate, Hon James Okere, assured constituents of landslide victory.

Barr Anumudu also paid a visit to the palace of HRH Eze (Engr) Sir. Fredrick Ogechi Nwachukwu, the Ogboro 1 of Ngor in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area where he lamented the marginalization of the area and Owerri zone at large while calling for partnership for the progress of the area.

Responding, Eze Fredrick Nwachukwu, the Ogboro 1 said, “we are no longer talking about party, but the character and pedigree of the candidate, Imolites have suffered greatly. I know that there will be surprises this year.

Addressing constituents at old country council Umueke, Ngor-Okpala, the state ZLP chairman, Hon Paschal Ogu said among all party candidates, Barr Anumudu have no record of corruption as the Deputy Governorship candidate, Pharm, Hon Okay Dike expressed optimism that Sam Mbakwe will resurrect in Anumudu after winning at the polls. House of Assembly candidate, Hon James Okere, Ngor-Okpala ZLP leader, K.C Eletuo, state woman leader ZLP, Hon Lady Franca Okorie in their respective speeches lauded Barr Anumudu for citing energy project and giving loans to over 2000 people in the area.

Highpoint of the events was solidarity songs by National Democratic mandate group, NDMG and Disabled/Special citizens.