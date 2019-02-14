By Onyeananam Chidinma

The candidate for Providence People’s Congress PPC in Imo, Hon Chidi Godwin Ofoegbu (Okenwa 1 of Ihiagwa), has declared that he is out to liberate and cleanse the land of Imo from its present predicaments, which according to him was caused by a spiritual problem.

He made this declaration while addressing journalists in Owerri after an interactive business forum/presentation of blue print by Imo State governorship and senatorial candidates.

The Ihiagwa born politician with a high pedigree of antecedence, Hon Ofoegbu stated that the level of desecration is so alarming, adding that the anger of God is in Imo and need to be cleansed, he expressed dismay at the economic meltdown which he said has hampered positive development in the state.

The astute philanthropist who hail from a very humble background, further highlighted some igniting issues that has contributed to the backward nature of the state, such as indebtedness, marginalization in terms of ministerial appointments, inability to access ecological and stabilization funds, inability to pay workers and pensioners as at when due, absence of local government autonomy poor infrastructural development and other pressing ills that has made lives unbearable for Imo citizens. In his words “ Imo State gave president Goodluck Jonathan about 1.3 million votes, when appointing ministers, we end up getting junior ministerial positions, also since 2015 till now, Imo is APC, in 2011 we were PDP, Rochas Okorocha is in charge of APC governors, yet we were still given junior ministerial positions, in the person of professor. A .Awuka, whereas states like Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra that are not APC states has senior ministers, this is a spiritual problem, Imo is supposed to be on top” he submitted.

Hon Ofoegbu further reminded Imolites on some economically viable investments lost to other States, he sighted the Amah breweries attracted by Chief Festus Odimegwu and DFID which according to him was lost to Enugu State and other States of the federation.

On his motivation, the former chairman of Enugu North and Pastor Redeemed Christian Church, maintained that his desire to serve the people of Imo was borne out of vision from God and the need to virtually cleanse the land from curses to have a buoyant Imo economy, reiterating that it will be in collaboration with men of God.

Responding on the peoples expectations and areas of priority, Hon Ofoegbu, who clinched first position in the just concluded debate organized by the Christian association of Nigeria CAN and Owerri chamber of commerce OCCIMA assured that on assumption of office he will address the problem of insecurity, road rehabilitation, local government autonomy, build a standard stadium to ease recreation, remove the debt profile, pay workers and pensioners as at when due, access ecological and stabilization fund to aid development and total overhauling of the state, “enough of this evil” he submitted.

Amongst his numerous achievements include, purchase of transformer in Owerri West LGA to ease electricity supply, empowerment programmes, Hon Ofoegbu promise to do more on assumption of office he urged Imolites not to be weary of deception in the forth coming election.