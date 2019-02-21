By Onyeananam Chidinma

As the 2019 election gathers momentum, the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) governorship candidate in Imo Mazi Chris Chigbo Nwadigo (Chigbogu Ndi Imo) has promised to transform Imo positively, if elected into office in the forth coming election.

Mazi Nwadigo who is an accomplished, writer with couple of books to his credits and CEO Chris Nwadigo foundation, made this statement while speaking with Journalists in Owerri, on how he intend to transform Imo economy, Mazi Nwadigo highlighted some areas of priority and concern on assumption of office, amongst those mentioned included health, agriculture, security, education, industrial development and a trade based economy, in his word’s “Imolites needs an improved standard of living, we will gave a robust health, agriculture, security, education, giving just free education is not enough. There should be infrastructural and intellectual backups, that is what governor Peter Obi did it in Anambra State, for example in Imo State University some courses are not being accredited, we will create University of Industries, where our students will be taught fabrications and other trades, in health, we will create Chigbogu health scheme where we will provide a mobile clinic with standby health experts to take care of the citizens, there will also be 305 mobile canteens across the state where jobs will be create for the teeming youths in the state, he submitted.

The eminent philanthropist who hail from a very humble background, and a graduate of University of Nigeria Nsukka Mazi Nwadigo described the desire to serve his people as a call from God, reiterating that after governor Sam Mbakwe’s regime elapsed Imo State has been sleeping.

On the issue of the sensitizating rally held yesterday, Mazi Nwadigo said the essence of the rally is to let Imolites know that PPN has come to make them smile again, adding that a vote for PPN is a vote for all.

Also speaking with newsmen, the chairman of all chairman and Owerri zonal co-ordinator Chigbogu campaign organization Hon Basil Ozioma Nwanedo also hinted newsmen that PPN is 80% ready for the election, assuring Imolites that PPN will emerge victoriously at the polls after March 2019.