The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has just declared the Senatorial election in Imo North inconclusive.

This is coming two days after the INEC office in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area in the senatorial district was set ablaze by persons suspected to be political thugs.

Allegations of snatching of ballot boxes, kidnapping of electoral officers and manipulation of the process had trailed the process.

However, an INEC official who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, stated that glaring cases of malpractices made the electoral umpire to declare the exercise inconclusive.

He said that fresh election shall be held in three out of the six LGAs that make up the senatorial district.

The INEC official listed the affected LGAs as Isiala Mbano ,Ihitte Uboma and Obowo.

According to him, election shall equally be conducted in six poling units in Okigwe and Onuimo LGAs.

When contacted, the INEC public Relations Officer in the state, Emmanuella Opara confirmed the development.

The INEC spokesperson, who said that a new date had not been fixed for a fresh election, also told newsmen that the election in Okigwe North federal constituency was equally declared inconclusive.

She was unable to confirm if the election in Okigwe North Federal constituency which its result had yet to be announced after three days it was conducted was equally declared inconclusive.

The Senator representing the zone, Benjamin Uwajumogu, who was the All Progressives Congress candidate in the election had called for its cancellation.

The lawmakers had alleged that malpractices and rigging marred the election.

Image result for Atiku in Imo.

According to reports gathered by Trumpeta, the areas affected are:

Ehime-Mbano LGA = Total cancellation

Isiala Mbano LGA = Total cancellation

Some polling Units in Obowo LGA, Ihitte Uboma LGA and Onuimo LGA.

The Independent National Electoral Commission said the reason for the cancellation is as a result of electoral violence.

New date will be announced for the rerun of the areas affected.