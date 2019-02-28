Gunpoint Result Declaration: Imo Elders Condemn Hostage Taking Of Returning Officer

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2019 and filed under News Digest. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

 

Tunji Adedeji

 

Ahead of the March 9 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, the Imo State Elders Advisory Council ABURI Court (ISEAC) has condemned in strong terms, the alleged hostage taking of  the returning officer for Orlu Senatorial zone  elections ,Prof .Ibeawuchi at gun point to sign and declare his captors result.

 

According to an advertorial signed  by the following leaders of ISEAC , Chief Ralph Onuoha ,State Chairman, Chief Obinna Uwalaka State Secretary, Sir Eustace Ekeh,Owerri Zonal Chairman, Chief Simeon Udunka ,Okigwe Zonal Chairman and Chief Barr. Reuben Okoro, Orlu Zonal Chairman , the group made up of respected elders from Imo raised eyebrows over complaints arising from Presidential and National Assembly election in Imo State.

 

The release reads  that the members of ISEAC   has critically observed  the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election held on Saturday ,Febuary 23,2019 and took interest in the conduct of the exercise in the 27 LGA of Imo state and state as follows.

 

“That the voters were harassed and intimidated  in many polling stations ,leading to the snatching of ballot boxes in some areas.”

 

“That election officer and electoral materials arrived late at the polling stations, creating room for protests,suspicious of compromise, resultants ,elections were also not held in many violence. ‘Election were also not held in many part of the state as a result of the problems.”

 

Lamenting  the irregularities ,the group said  ,” We condemned in strong terms, a situation where at gun point someone was compelled under duress to alter results and signing fake results.”

 

They seized the platform to appeal to appropriate authorities to take note of these issues with a view to addressing them in interest of Imo electorate.

 

They group prayed that Imo state will witness  hitch free polls during the fourth coming gubernatorial an S tate Assembly election scheduled for 9th of March.

Comments are closed

Log in / Copyright © 2012-2017 Trumpetason Investment Concept LTD. Powered by: E.commerce Systems International