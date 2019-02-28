Gunpoint Result Declaration: Imo Elders Condemn Hostage Taking Of Returning Officer

Tunji Adedeji

Ahead of the March 9 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, the Imo State Elders Advisory Council ABURI Court (ISEAC) has condemned in strong terms, the alleged hostage taking of the returning officer for Orlu Senatorial zone elections ,Prof .Ibeawuchi at gun point to sign and declare his captors result.

According to an advertorial signed by the following leaders of ISEAC , Chief Ralph Onuoha ,State Chairman, Chief Obinna Uwalaka State Secretary, Sir Eustace Ekeh,Owerri Zonal Chairman, Chief Simeon Udunka ,Okigwe Zonal Chairman and Chief Barr. Reuben Okoro, Orlu Zonal Chairman , the group made up of respected elders from Imo raised eyebrows over complaints arising from Presidential and National Assembly election in Imo State.

The release reads that the members of ISEAC has critically observed the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election held on Saturday ,Febuary 23,2019 and took interest in the conduct of the exercise in the 27 LGA of Imo state and state as follows.

“That the voters were harassed and intimidated in many polling stations ,leading to the snatching of ballot boxes in some areas.”

“That election officer and electoral materials arrived late at the polling stations, creating room for protests,suspicious of compromise, resultants ,elections were also not held in many violence. ‘Election were also not held in many part of the state as a result of the problems.”

Lamenting the irregularities ,the group said ,” We condemned in strong terms, a situation where at gun point someone was compelled under duress to alter results and signing fake results.”

They seized the platform to appeal to appropriate authorities to take note of these issues with a view to addressing them in interest of Imo electorate.

They group prayed that Imo state will witness hitch free polls during the fourth coming gubernatorial an S tate Assembly election scheduled for 9th of March.