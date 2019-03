Better days ahead for ENIC tennis- NnabugwuThe East of the Niger Inter Club (ENIC) tennis championship is primed for greater heights as the organizers plan fresh initiatives to make it one of the tennis events in the country.

According to Engr. Onuorah Nnabugwu. the CEO Tetralog Nig. Ltd, the giant Mercedes sales and repairs Company based in Enugu and One of the sponsors of the East of the Niger inter club tennis championship, every edition of ENIC gives us more reasons to celebrate our involvement in the project. For over three years, we are proud of what ENIC has achieved in the region and Tetralog is committed to working with the organizers to take the championship to greater heights,” he said.

The president of ENIC, Chief Kingsley Uduh, while heaping encomiums on the sponsors for their unflinching believe in the philosophy behind ENIC; promised to unveil some innovation into the organization of the championship.

“We are already looking forward to the next edition after a very successful 2018/19 edition. We are working hard to make it even better. So we are introducing innovations to make the ENIC championship more attractive. We remain grateful to Cutix Plc ,Tetralog and others sponsors for their huge support. He called corporate organizations in the country to identify with the ENIC championship.

The donor of the Fair Play awards, Mr. Churchill Iheabunike, who commended the quality of play during the 2018/19 championship which ended in Nnewi Sports Club, explained that the awards were to encourage sportsmanship and integrity among the players. IKot Ekpene Sports Club and Safari Recreation club won the awards this year.

“I believe the Fair Play awards will encourage discipline during the games and promote standard of the championship,” said Chief Churchhill, who is the CEO of Churchway Integrated Business Limited.

Meanwhile, Standard Tennis Development Club, Owerri has announced their bidding proposal for the 2019/20 edition of the championship. The president of the club Nze Okechukwu Akogu made this known at the gala Night held for all the teams and guests by Nnewi Sports Club after the championship.