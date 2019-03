By Orji Sampson

An America-based Non Governmental Oganization, Ngozi Foundation, has said its mission to Nigeria is to set a new standard for education and to ensure that less advantaged children will be able to get free quality education.

The General Coordinator of the NGO, Ms Paula Frost, disclosed this in Atta, Ikeduru LGA of Imo on Thursday during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ngozi Foundation’s International School, sited in the area by the NGO.

Frost said that the school would be of international standard and be tuition free to all.

She said that its tuition-free nature would enable children of the down-trodden to be able to access quality education at the school.

Frost said the school is bent in for humanitarian service and is giving back to the society by giving the children the opportunity to acquire education and become responsible citizens, while the NGO will provide free feeding and accommodation for the pupils.

Chinedu Chukwunta, President of the NGO, said education is the key to success and for any country to grow; its educational system must be of standard.

“We want to use the foundation to create an avenue for quality learning and if we are able to catch the younger generation early, it will be better for Nigeria,’’ he said. The school will churn out leaders of tomorrow.

Chukwunta disclosed that the school would be completed in one year to a year and a half, adding that twenty pupils will be admitted in its first enrolment.

He estimated a total cost for the school would be $60,000 to $70,000 USD

