IPAC Imo State Drum Support For Peoples Party of Nigeria Guber Candidate Nwadigo

By Onyeananam Edmund/Chidinma

The Imo State Inter-party Advisory council IPAC on Wednesday threw its weight behind the state governorship candidate of Peoples Party of Nigeria, PPN, Chris Chigbogu Nwadigo (Chigbogu Ndi Imo) ahead the March 9 gubernatorial election.

The members of the council made the resolution during a crucial meeting held in Owerri, which featured one-on-one assessment of party candidates and their manifestos, as well as the numerous feedbacks from Imolites across the entire zones of the state.

The advisory body of political parties moved by the adjudged credibility and humane nature of Chief Nwadigo stated that unity of mind and purpose are of paramount importance, judging by the fact that Imolites have experienced hardship due to bad governance.

Speaking further, the key members of the council pointed out that the current leaders in every tier of government ought to act or lead according to laid down tenets of democracy, adding that the PPN governorship candidate have proved beyond reasonable doubt based on a critical survey of the populace, that he can pilot the affairs of the state in the right direction.

The council hinted that the manifesto of party candidates portrays their leadership styles, and the thought of the candidates for the masses. They lamented the neglect of laid down rules and unfulfilled promises, while expressing surprise at the predigree and unique character of the Peoples Party of Nigeria governorship candidate, Chris Nwadigo.

The leaders and members of the council however agreed to support the PPN gubernatorial candidate based on his manifesto and vision which they described as the best among other party candidates.

Mazi Chris Nwadigo, few days ago, promised to transform Imo positively, if elected into office in the forth coming election.