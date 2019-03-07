Senator Uzodinma  Best Option for Good Governance in Imo Says FOGGOV

A leading grassroots-based organization dedicated to the task of establishing and promoting good governance in the state, the Friends of Good Governance (FOGGOV) has given its support to the governorship aspiration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, stressing that the people of Imo State should abandon all sentiments and rally behind Senator Uzodinma who possesses the necessary capabilities to deliver good governance to the state and re-position it on the part of prosperity for all.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday, March 7, 2018, the Director-General of Friends of Good Governance (FOGGOV), Chief Leo Okereke (ose4ose) disclosed that Imo State was in dire need of good governance to turn things around for the benefit of the present and future generations.

He noted that it not for Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor Rochas Okorocha would have succeeded in succeeding himself by proxy through his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, thus plunging the state into darkness and greater poverty.

According to him, the argument of zoning is infantile and unprogressive, saying that Senator Uzodinma remains an Imolite with friends across the entire state and in all his endeavours has never seen himself as coming from any section of the state.

Again, the FOGGOV leader observed that Imolites are indebted to Senator Uzodinma for his courage in rescuing the state from a grand design to institutionalize a family government in the state.

Sir Okereke also said that the sure hope of Owerri zone to be in government House is through Senator Hope Uzodinma who has most of his friends and associates from Owerri zone.

FOGGOV, Sir Leo Okereke stated, would continue to champion good governance in the state. He called on all Imolites to troop out en masse and help install good governance in the state by voting massively for Senator Hope Uzodinma as next governor of Imo State.