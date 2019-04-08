Again, Ihedioha Warns Banks Against Under Cover Last Minutes

Cover pls

Ihedioha Warns Banks Against Granting Okorocha Facilities

Governor elect of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha has warned banks and financial institutions running businesses with the outgoing Owelle Rochas Okorocha government to be mindful of their last minute financial dealings with the present administration.

According to a statement by the media aide to the governor elect, Chibuike Onyeukwu

“Pursuant to confirmed information reaching the Imo State Governor-elect, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, on the reckless, irresponsible and selfish applications and requests for loans, overdrafts and other credit facilities being hurriedly and wickedly made by the outgoing Governor Rochas Okorocha, on behalf of Imo State Government; all banks and financial institutions, having business relationship with Imo State Government are hereby warned against granting or giving approvals to such loans, overdrafts and credit facilities.

“Any bank or financial institution which fails to heed this warning, does so at the risk of her future business relationship with the Government of Imo State”