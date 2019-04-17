Aiteo Cup Shocker; Jossy Knocks Out Former Champs,Heartland FC

Aiteo Cup Shocker!

*Jossy FC Knocks-out Former Champs, Heartland FC*

_..As Chief Uzoma Rekindles Exploits of Arugo FC_

This years Aiteo cup otherwise known as the “Federation Cup” has started throwing up its characteristic surprises as former champions Heartland were knocked out by a new entrant of the annual competition.

Jossy FC a newly recruited NNL side by a good spirited Imolite and sports enthusiast, High Chief Joseph Uzoma threw caution in the wind at the 78munites of the thrilling quarter final encounter at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri and held on till the blast of the final whistle.

Stunned Naze Millionaires supporters and spectators at the Dan Anyiam stadium who never new what hit them could only liken the acts of the young and entertaining players of Jossy FC to the exploits and achievements of Arugo FC incidentally in Aiteo cup then known as FA cup.

Samuel Kalu in Jersey number 11 produced a Merci-like strike to beat Ebele Obi from outside the box for the winning goal.

Earlier in their quarter final encounter against PAKAT FC last Friday also at the Dan Anyiam stadium, the ownjer and Chairman of Jossy FC, High Chief Joseph Uzoma told Trumpeta sports desk that what we saw was just one of his three (3) clubs and that he deciside,to bring Jossy fc back to his father land as part of his contribution to promote sports development in the state and empowerment of our youths.

The delighted chairman also commended the players for their good display of quality skills and unism during play adding that the Europeans who witnessed their quarter final 1-0 win over Pakat fc have picked some exceptional players for professional stinct abroad.

The chief coach of the NNL side, Afeez Suleiman who would also be executing their league games at the Dan Anyiam stadium expressed satisfaction with his boys whom he said played according to their game plan of containing the more experienced NPFL side and looking for the opener.

Coach Afeez is assisted by Udeze Stephen and Emeka Okpor while Mr Michael is the clubs Team Manager.

Meanwhile, the semifinal pairings will on Wednesday April 24, 2019 see Heartland Comets take on Taye Academy in the first encounter by 2pm while Amanda FC will battle Jossy Fc for a place in the final by 4pm.