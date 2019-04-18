Ihiagwa Marks Old People’s Day

It was merriment overload when old men and women in Ihiagwa from ages of 70years and above were treated to a party specially organized for them, themed “A Day With The Aged.”

The event organized by a serial entrepreneur in Ihiagwa Community through his event company, De Hughes Nigeria in Conjunction with Ihiagwa Town Management Committee, ITMC was largely sponsored by the Chairman, ITMC, Engr. Emeka Udokporo, CEO, Princess Shekinah International School, Obinna Smart Uhegbu, Onwa George Okoro Onyeagor, Victor Njemanze and others too numerous to mention.

Celebrants were treated to mouth watering dishes, exotic drinks and kept on a lighter moods with jokes.

The Chief Host, Okenze Mchughes Anokwuru who said the event which is slated annually, every first Saturdaiy in April was inspired as a way to help the old men and women who he said, are basically living sedentary lives to be entertained.He however promised to continue the good work as he encouraged the aged not to loose hope.

Keep the good work sir, Trumpeta Extravangaza appreciates you tremendously!