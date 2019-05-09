Ex Heartland Player Shot Dead in Aba

**Football Community Suffers Another Tragic Loss*

_..As Hoodlums Kill Former Heartland Winger, Christian Jacobs*_

The footballing community in Owerri and its environs woke up yesterday morning to the rude shock of the killing of a former Junior International and ex -Heartland FC winger, Christain Jacobs aka “Nkita Ara”.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered (although sketchy) that the incident which occurred on Wednesday night near the residence of the once speed winger in Aba, Abia State happened during an encounter with some un -identified hoodlums who according to an undisclosed source alleged that they demanded for his phone and other valuables before shooting him on the chest.

Efforts to reach the family to confirm the story couldn’t yield any result but a former Team Manager of Heartland FC, Promise Nwachukwu and Heartland Queens Chairman, …….who confirmed the death expressed shock over the ugly incident describing the killing as unwarranted and a waist of talent that could have been transfered to the younger generation.

” Nkita Ara” as he was popularly called played for Enyimba and Heartland FC as well as played for the Nigeria U20 team, the Flying Eagles before seeking for a professional stinck outside the shores of the country.

He will be specially remembered for his pace and unusual folding of his playing pants like a mad man which may have attracted the nickname, “Nkita Ara”, a mad dog.