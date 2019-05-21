May 29 Handover:

Inauguration Committee Yet To Receive Money From Imo Govt, Says Governor-Elect Group

By Onyekachi Eze

Barely eight days to the transition of power from Rochas Okorocha led administration to the Governor-elect, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the inauguration committee of the incoming government has raised the alarm, saying they have received no money from Imo State government.

In a letter signed by Hon Nze Ray Emeaña, the Secretary Inauguration Planning Committee, they said since after their meeting with the governor and his 21 member committee, he has neither given them a dime nor requested for money, as against a social media news alleging they collected millions of money and misappropriated it.

Part of the press statement read, “The attention of the Emeka Ihedioha Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee has been drawn to a publication in the social media made by one Johnbull Chikwe titled “Ihedioha Inauguration Committee Mishandling Millions of Naira Released to it by Governor Rochas Okorocha for the Renovation of Dan Anyiam Stadium.”

“Ordinarily, such incoherent, disjointed garble should not attract the attention of such a high powered committee put up by His Excellency, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha CON, to oversee the most significant event in the history of Imo State since its creation in 1976”.

“However, we are constrained to put the records straight, conscious of the fact that the intention of the writer and his paid masters are to misinform Imolites, cause disaffection and distract the committee from its assignments”.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Governor Rochas Okorocha and his out-ging government have not released any money to the Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee. The committee has not requested for any money either. Rather, the joint committee made up of the 31–member Ihediohia team team and the 21–member Rochas Okorocha team met and adopted common resolutions on how best to proceed with the inauguration activities. Rochas Okorocha has since abandoned the mutual resolutions and proceeded with his “Internet-based Commissioning of Internet Sited Projects.”

“Conscious of the importance Imo people attach to the May 29, 2019 handover date, the Ihedioha/Irona inauguration committee has proceded with arrangements to deliver a world class inauguration and swearing-in ceremonies to Imo people come May 29, 2019. Arrangements to ensure this delivery include such activities such as providing clean environments within and around event venues including the Dan Anyiam and Grass Hoppers Handball stadia”.

“Indeed, Imo is already agog with excitement. Currently, Owerri is the destination of choice for prominent Nigerians at home and in the diaspora come May 29, 2019. The hotels are fully booked. Flights into Owerri are filled up. The venues for the various programmes are wearing new and fresh looks”.