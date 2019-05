A federal high court in Owerri has said nothing stops the swearing in of Emeka Ihedioha, Imo State governor elect under PDP platform.

Some persons suspected to be allies of the outgoing governor Rochas Okorocha and his AA Governorship candidate Uche Nwosu had gone to court to stop the swearing in, but the judge ruled otherwise. This is the second time such attempt has been made to scuttle Ihedioha swearing in