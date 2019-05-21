Umuagwo Youths Get New EXCO

History was made in the records of Umuagwo Youth Movement, UYM, last weekend as the body elected a new set of EXCO to cater for the affairs of the association.

Since Owelle Rochas Okorocha came in board in 2011, it was only on Saturday May 18th that the once formidable youth body in Umuagwo, Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State conducted a democratically elected election for all positions.

At the end of the elections where some positions were keenly contested, Comrade Albanus Opara emerged president unopposed while Hon Vitus Ihenacho who defeated two others is Vice. Others are Chioma Elvis Aguguo VP2, and Comrade Marado Uzoigwe Secretary. Emmanuel Chukwu, (Assist Sec) Onyema Aguguo (Director of Social), Miletus Aguguo (PRO) Nlemchukwu Opara (Treasurer) and Adindu (Okpayi) Aguguo, Provost 1.

Speaking at the event, the pioneer President of UYM, Mr Eddy Eziri while congratulating the newly elect; asked them to carry the spirit of “Forward Umuagwo” UYM motto high.

One of the major stakeholders, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi a former Youth activist who witnessed the event enjoined the victorious exco members to move into work immediately and rediscover the lost glory of the town. Mejuobi enjoined winners to carry every one along while asking those who lost to take it in good fate.