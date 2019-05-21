Obiano, Oye Want To Destroy APGA-Says Njoku

A foundation member of All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA and a son of Imo State, Chief Edozie Njoku has warned that except something is down fast to checkmate the impunity being unleashed on APGA by the Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Willy Obiano and the National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, the party will be completely destroyed.

Speaking to Journalists in his ancestral home of Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo State, Njoku who is eyeing the National Chairmanship position of the party lamented that as a pioneer member of APGA, he has passion and love for the party, and therefore cannot sit on the fence and watch while the party for which Ndigbo are identified is destroyed by a few selfish individuals.

Njoku who was a former Vice Chairman, Southeast Zone of APGA narrated that he was there when APGA was formed by Chief Chekwas Okorie after an Igbo socio-cultural Group by name Igboezue morphed into today’s APGA.

He therefore made it clear that Chief Oye with the support of Gov Obiano, are running APGA as a private estate, which he said is now the bane of the party, adding that it was an aberration for a few individuals to sit down somewhere and announced the dissolution of APGA Board of Trustee BOT, parading as the National Executive Council, NEC, without following due process.

The former Organizing Secretary of the party who once ran for Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency Seat election maintained that the tenure of the BOT ends on June 6, 2019, with that of the NEC, but Oye has against due process sacked the BOT as if APGA does not have a constitution.

“It is a pity that a party we founded in 2002 to champion Igbo course is left in this state. We must all stand up and say the truth. APGA is now on a sick bed” he said.

He disclosed that Governor Willy Obiano forced Oye on APGA members, and today Oye is leading APGA to extinction with his impunity, which he said must be resisted to save APGA, pointing out that recently the party said it conducted Local Government Congresses, yet there is no physical evidence that the exercise held, except through announcements on the Media by Oye.

“Now, people that have no business in APGA have hijacked the party and are listening only to those who placed them their to destroy the party