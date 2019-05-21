Orlu zone senate; APC Abandons Okorocha

Orlu zone senate seat: APC Abandons Imo Governor

there are strong indications that the ruling APC may have left Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha in the lurch over his plans to get his Certificate of Return from INEC.

It would be recalled that after being stopped by INEC to collect the Certificate of Return signifying he won elections for the Imo West Senatorial zone, Okorocha not only went to court to seek an order for the COR be given to him, but also went into verbal onslaught against the INEC and APC chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole.

The APC through one of its Chieftains who does not need public mention, has said the embattled governor is on his own and won’t get the party’s assistance in this regard.

According to the chieftain in an information sourced online, “the party could not assist Okorocha because his selfish ambition led to the defeat of the APC in the presidential and governorship election.

He also said there was no way the party could assist the embattled governor who had not shown any remorse for his actions even when he was suspended by the national leadership of the party for anti-party activities.

“The truth is that the party cannot assist him. Let him settle his differences with INEC. It has nothing to do with the party at all. The party gave him the ticket to contest which he did and won but INEC said they are withholding it because of some contentious issues. What has that got to do with the party?

“How can the party assist a man whose selfish action caused us massive defeat in the presidential election in Imo State? We were in control of Imo State but now we have lost it to the PDP.

“If Okorocha had behaved like a true party man by cooperating with our governorship candidate in Imo, I am sure we would have won that election.

“But because he wanted his son-in-law to succeed him at all cost, he supported another party and we lost. So, how can the APC, too, support him in his trying times?

“The party suspended him for glaring anti-party activities but rather than showing remorse, he has been behaving arrogantly, saying he co-founded the APC and, as such, nobody could suspend him. How do you expect the party to intervene on his behalf?” the source asked.

Also reacting to Okorocha’s claim, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC national chairman, who spoke through Rotimi Oyekanmi, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), said while he would not join issues with the embattled governor, it was unfair for him to allege that he was colluding with the APC chairman to persecute him.

The INEC chairman, in a chat with Daily Independent, also said since Okorocha had taken the matter to court, he should allow the courts to decide the outcome of the matter and desist from seeking self-help in the media or maligning the character of others.

“INEC does not like joining issues with either political parties or their candidates. Our position on the Imo West senatorial issue is very clear.

“Our position is that we will not reward bad behaviour. People should have conscience. It is very interesting that people will do what is wrong and still come out to accuse the other party that is innocent.

“In other words, we have said we are not going to reward bad behaviour and we are not going to join issues”.

“But the fact is, the INEC chairman does not, and can never, collude with the chairman of any political party to persecute anybody. Not at all! We took decision on that matter independently.

“In any case, this person you have just spoken about (Okorocha) has just gone to court. If you go to court, why don’t you allow the legal processes to run its full course?

“You cannot go to court and then be canvassing for one thing or another in the media. It’s unheard of. You have filed your case in court, so we will appeal to you to let the court handle the matter,” he said.