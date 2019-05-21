Unpaid Salaries; Imo Poly Lectures Go On Strike

Academic activities are once again grounded at the Imo State Polytechnic, ImoPoly, Umuagwo following a strike action declared by the teaching staff.

It would recalled that the school was shutdown few weeks ago as a result of protest by the host community over decision of the state government to relocate the school for the commencement of the proposed Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences. Issues related to Salary arrears and promotion arrears as well check off dues were major reasons for the action of the ASUP.ASUP Imo State Chapter, Chairman, Dr Echeta has been waging war against the perceived bad administration of the Rector, Rev Fr Wence Madu who had denied not owing the workers.

Trumpeta was informed that the workers are yet to be paid between three to five months salaries and the workers are yet to gain from promotion.

Meanwhile, some of the teachers have been mobilised to act as check to other members of ASUP who might flout the indefinite order directive.

It was also gathered that NASU, the non academic staff union may also join the strike as they are equally affected in the non payment..

