Araraume Takes Stronghold of Imo APGA Becomes BOT Member

Inspite of the outcome of the 2019 governorship election which he is still challenging in court, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume is appearing stronger in the party.

Araraume used APGA ticket to contest the last governorship election in the state but came third. Apparently hoping that the tribunal may go his way to cancel the elections and order fresh one, the two time Senator of Okigwe zone has been revitalizing the Okorocha. The high point of his control of APGA is emergence as BOT member.

During last weekend’s congresses organized by the party in Awka, Anambra State where Ozonkpu Victor Victor Oye was re-elected, Araraume emerged one of the Board of Trustees members.

Before now, Araraume’s men had taken over the APGA structure immediately the former party chairman, Barr Peter Ezeobi was removed. During the congresses to elect ward, LGA, State Officers, Trumpeta discovered that officials loyal to Araraume emerged.

The BOT nomination is said to be part of his sterling contributions to the development of the party since he joined.