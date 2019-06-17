Defection: New Imo Speaker, Chiji Collins , Others In Trouble, As APGA Goes Tough



Should the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, goes ahead with the threats to declare seats of the party members who defected to PDP vacant, then members of the Imo State House of Assembly especially, the new Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chiji Collins, who left the party, should be ready for trouble.

After the conduct of the State Assembly election, APGA in Imo State gained a slight ground with 7 out of the 27 member House APGA managed to have members-elect for Ihitte Uboma, Okigwe, Isiala Mbano, Orsu, Nwangele and Onuimo State Constituencies.

But in the last count after the swearing in inauguration of the House last week, about three, Isiala Mbano, Nwangele and Ihittee Uboma have defected to the ruling party in the state with reports of more about to join before the week ends.

Among those who jumped into PDP from APGA are the new Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins who has before the end of the last plenary session moved into the party to become the Speaker while Honourables Amara Iwuanyanwu of Nwangele and Ihitte Uboma’s Onyemaechi Micheal Brown make up to the list.

Disturbed about the development, APGA has threatened to declare their seats vacant, a chieftain of the party, Hon John Iwuala who confirmed the defection while asking for calm from party members further disclosed that those who abandoned them will regret their actions.

Iwuala, the Deputy National Organizing Secretary said “those defectors shall in no distant time regret their actions whether collectively or individually as arrangement and preparations are almost concluded to declare their seats vacant through a competent court of law with constitutional and territorial jurisdiction.

“This is a constitutional matter which we shall use to teach some lessons”

According to Iwuala “these one are political herdsmen that move from one party to another with destructive tendencies just as the Fulani herdsmen move from one farm to another with destructive tendencies”. Chiji was of the APC in the last House before he joined APGA. At the valedictory session of the immediate past House he dumped the party for PDP to confirm his emergence as the Speaker.