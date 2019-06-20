Suspected Notorious Child Thief Nabbed In Imo

By: Tochi Onyeubi

A suspected female notorious child thief whose stock in trade is trafficking children for sell, has been nabbed in Imo.

In a release by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikeokwu Orlando, he informed that, operatives of the Special Anti Robbery squad acting on tip off, arrested one Queen Imoh “f” with a stolen child at Umuna in Orlu.

The suspect who hails from Cameroun but resides in Kaduna it was gathered, stole the boy, one Nasiru Abdulwahab “m” 6yrs, from Nasarawa area of Kaduna and took him down to Imo state for sell.

But luck ran out of her when the prospective buyer rejected the boy and backed out of business because of the tribal marks on the sides of his face.

She was arrested when locals, noticing changes and suspicious that the child doesn’t belong to her, reported to the police.

When queried by the police, she confessed to the crime and revealed that it was her third time. She further revealed that, she sold her son, one Joseph Imoh “m” 2yrs for the sum of Two Hundred Thousand(#200,000), in addition to another woman who pleaded with her to help take care of her son, a One year old Samuel, while she dashed to the market, for the sum of Two Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (#230,000).

The Imo state Police command has since reunited little Nasiru to his father Abdulwahab Ya’u, after a combined partnership with Hausa community in Orlu, who helped to trace his parents.