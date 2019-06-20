Why Imo Assembly is Probing Eastern Palm University, Ogboko

Fresh facts have emerged why the Imo State House of Assembly deemed it necessary to push for a probe of the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, Ideato North LGA of the State.

A motion by the member for Aboh Mbaise Edie Obinna and seconded by Philip Ejiogu of Owerri North had raised the issue of ownership and state interest in the EPU funds from the State, was said to be used in the establishment.

Trumpeta learnt that the Institution which came up during the reign of former Governor Rochas Okorocha was built with state money after the futile attempt to relocate the Imo State University to the governor’s Ogboko home town.

Competent sources revealed to Trumpeta that the shoddy manner the immediate past House, under Rt Hon Acho Ihim handled the law concerning its establishment, and ownership raised eyebrows.

The Aboh Mbaise representative had on the floor raised a motion requesting the state governor to investigate the ownership of the EPU.

According to one of the lawmakers who asked for anonymity, issues that led to the investigation was how money of the state was used to build the University in the name of relocating Imo State University to Ogboko.

Trumpeta also gathered that money from the state purse was also used to acquire the land while some communities lost their land to the governor in the course of the building without due process and adequate compensation.

Information also has it that more clarity is sought about the alleged change of the title name and documents with the former governor having 80% equity share as Eastern Palm University.

Other issues that were said to have prompted the probe was the allegation of fraudulent dealings with Rochas Foundation International, a supposed pet project of the immediate past governor. It was suspected that while the state has 10%, the foundation controls 90% under a PPP arrangement introduced by the former governor.

According to the details Trumpeta stumbled into, the PPP module is “Build, Operate and Maintain- BOM” and it will last for 99 years.

It was learnt that during the romance era of Okorocha and House members, the members without knowing the content hurriedly passed it into law.