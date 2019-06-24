IMSU VC’S Job Shaky, Sack Moves Begin

By Okey Alozie

Professor Mrs Adaobi Obasi, the current Vice Chancellor of Imo State University maybe removed from office any moment from now.

Information revealed that the female VC is not in the good book of the new government following her activities when she was a commissioner couples with her closeness with the immediate past government of Imo State Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Trumpeta learnt that a brick wall faced her. Further findings revealed that some of the top University management and high profile lecturers are also itching for her removal considering the manner the immediate past governor, alleged to be the brother brought her into the position.

Apart from making her acting VC, Obasi was made substantive head of the institution. Information has it that the present administration is searching for chances to get her off the VC position.

Prof Adaobi Obasi served as Commissioner for Education and later Okorocha appointed her the commissioner incharge of Local Government Affairs while at Local Government Affairs, it was alleged that it was during her time the former governor used the LGA allocation to borrow.