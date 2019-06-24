A Week After Inauguration: Lawmakers To Watch In New Imo Assembly

On June 13, 2019, another milestone was recorded in the political history of the state. It was the day the 9th House of the Imo State House of Assembly was inaugurated leading to the emergence of a speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Moments after Rt Hon Chiji Collins and Okey Onyekamma emerged Speaker and Deputy respectively, legislative operations commenced signaling members to be watched.

After a week plenary session for the new lawmakers, Trumpeta can identify members of the House who have capacity to keep the Assembly complex alive.

A close review of the early contributions indicate not less than three lawmakers have so far shown some sparkles that Imolites would watch out for them in the days ahead.

Kennedy Ibeh: though he missed out from the speakership race by whiskers, the Obowo born lawmaker who is of AA but ported to PDP is a figure to watch. In the last House he was of, their romance with the executive robbed the shine off expected legislative elegance he was supposed to showcase. It was only at the dying minutes that he managed to show strength. As an architect of the struggle that saw Acho Ihim resign as speaker and installation of Chinedu Offor after Lawman Duruji also resigned, Ibeh has experience and the knack to air his views. It was not surprising that during the debate about who is entitled to the Minority Leader position between AA and APGA, Ibeh offered that instead of engaging in verbal exchanges in public domain, he suggested that the matter be settled at the Executive Session. Ibeh’s suggestion put a calm to the raging battle. It is believed that Ibeh would be the Cicero of the House to offer humble suggestions that would the House.

Uju Onwudiwe: Igolo Njaba, an AA member is also one of those that would make the House tick. A ranking member representing Njaba, Onwudiwe stoutly resisted attempt to deny AA Minority leader position.

Another signal that her voice shall be heard was the oversight he embarked in by dragging the House leadership to his constituency to have a look at the erosion Menace in Njaba communities. Igolo after moving the motion which was applauded took the House to the affected areas.

Eddy Obinna: the Aboh Mbaise lawmaker has started to write his name in gold at the legislative arm of the state. As the members relaxed for business, Eddy Obinna moved a vital motion concerning the ownership of the Eastern Palm University.

The approach to the motion and interest it generated showed that the Aboh Mbaise lawmaker is on the watch out list.