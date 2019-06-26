Aftermath of Nwosu’s AA Party Withdrawal: Uzodinma, Araraume Give Ihedioha Fresh Threat In Tribunal

Following the withdrawal of Action Alliance, AA party from the matter challenging the election of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as governor, attention has been focused on the cases instituted by the candidates of APC and APGA, Senator Hope Uzodinma and Ifeanyi Araraume respectively.

AA after asking their candidate, Chief Uche Nwosu to pull out from the matter early this week official asked to be excused in the continuation of the case thereby forcing the tribunal to strike the matter out.

Trumpeta learnt that with the Tribunal okaying AA plea which saw it strike out the matter, the weight behind Nwosu’s case who was second runners up appears to be weakened as legal experts contend that though Nwosu is also a plantiff in the matter but the withdrawal of his party is a big blow since candidates for elections are sponsored by parties.

It was further gathered that the new worry PDP and Ihedioha are battling to overcome is the cases instituted by Senator Hope Uzodinma of APC who claimed to have won and also tendered results he insist the electoral officers didn’t use to declare him winner while APGA’s Araraume told the tribunal that the election was marred by improper conduct and violence adding that the winner didn’t meet the constitutional required percent of votes to be declared and returned winner by the electoral officer.

The two major cases are said to be at advanced stages with parties struggling to outwit each other in legal expertise.