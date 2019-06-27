Recovery Committee Deputy Gov Office Gen Set Found In House of Freeda …IICC Power Machine At A Private Hotel, Owerri

Fresh Facts have been emerging on how the agents of the immediate past administration in Imo State allegedly converted government property to personal use.

According to the Committee Chairman on Imo State Government Moveable Property Recovery Team, Hon. Jasper Ndubuaku the whereabout of the missing generator set in the office of the Deputy Governor of the State has been discovered.

Trumpeta recalls that on February 11, 2019, stories of the missing generator set in the office of the Deputy Governor of the State was reported where it was allegedly carted away by unknown persons who claimed to be working under the instruction of the former governor of Imo state.

This newspaper however learnt that Hon. Ndubuaku during an audience participatory radio programme on Hot Fm Owerri, alleged that the generator set in the office of the Deputy Governor was taken to House of Freeda, Mcc road Owerri, a restaurant and shopping mall owned by Uloma Nwosu daughter of the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

According to the Chairman of the Imo state government property recovery committee, “The Gen set at House of Freeda MCC road is the one carried from the office of the Deputy Governor, the one at Willow wood hotel is the Gen set at IICC.While that of Freedom square is at House of Freeda Port Harcourt road Owerri”. He revealed

Ndubuaku further revealed that the team within few weeks of their inauguration have recovered lots of government properties carted away by the past administration, including properties taken to private mall.

Meanwhile the State police command through a statement issued by the commands spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu disclosed that “It is on record that since his assumption of office within the winding up of the tenure of the former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, CP Ladodo has been neutral in his judgment and actions to both parties (immediate, past and present government) such that his actions has attracted commendations from all and sundry. As much as it is the duty of the police to provide security to anyone or group who intends to carry out legitimate business, both private or government owned, when demanded of which the recovery committee of the state government is also entitled to this gesture, provided they carry out their functions legitimately and within the ambit of the laws, the command as much as possible try to be fair to all concerned in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

“It is therefore on record that on two occasions, the Commissioner of Police had withdrawn policemen attached to the Recovery Committee over incidents of harassment.

“On three occasions, the Commissioner of Police summoned the members of the Recovery Committee over: – Harassment of some former Commissioners,

Entry into former Minister of State for Education residence.

Seizure of the vehicle attached to the APC Chairman Owerri North, which was consequently returned to him.

Intervened into many incidents where individual vehicles rather than government vehicles were seized.

“Successfully retrieved furniture and other items removed from House of Freeda on 27/06/2019 by the Recovery Committee, with a view to hand over to any party (recovery committee or House of Freeda management) that provides evidence of ownership”.