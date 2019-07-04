The continued stay of the member representing Nwangele and Njaba Federal Constituency, Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo in the National Assembly is facing another threat as the PDP candidate intensifies push to be admitted.

PDP candidate, Kinsley Echendu has been waiting on the wings to displace Ozuruigbo popularly known as OZB since Federal High Court in Owerri ruled that APC has no candidate.

While OZB went on appeal after his stay of execution appeal failed, Trumpeta learnt that a typographical error in the judgment letter handed Echendu stopped his swearing in alongside others during the inauguration.

This newspaper reliably gathered that Echendu has rectified the typographical error and subsequently made himself available to take over from OZB based on the court judgment.

Our correspondent who has been following the matter learnt that the camp of OZB has been thrown into panic over the development and the former Deputy Speaker is battling to retain his seat.