By Samuel Ibezim

The 27 interim local government management chairmen would be smiling to the bank as their monthly security votes have been increased from 2 million Naira to 3.5 million Naira by Imo State House of Assembly lawmakers.

In a motion chiefly sponsored by Rt. Hon. Okechukwu Onyekanma, Imo Deputy Speaker, tagged: Motion To Curb Insecurity Menace in The Rural Areas, he said that been aware of the increasing security breaches in the rural area by the herdsmen, criminal gangs like kidnappers, armed robbers, drug peddlers and child theft cartel; the security votes of 2.5 million Naira for the Interim Chairmen is grossly inadequate to address multi security challenges.

The motion further prayed that : “be it resolved by this honourable members to urge His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, the Governor of Imo State to graciously increase the Security Vote of the Interim Local Government chairmen from 2 million Naira to 3 million Naira to enable them meet up with the security challenges in our rural areas. ” It read.

The majority leader, Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, member representing Oru East State Constituency and Hon. Chyna Iwuanyanwu of Nwangele State Constituency were part of the sponsors of the motion.

When the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Collins Chiji put it to voting, lawmakers present supported it.