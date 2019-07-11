By Choma Nkama

Strong indications that the proposed local government elections in Imo State may hold before the end of the year have emerged.

The state governor, Emeka Ihedioha while fulfilling his promise to conduct LGA elections if elected raised a fresh chairmen and members of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC.

The commission, under Barr Julius Onyenucheya while briefing party officials disclosed that the election may hold in December.

Speaking at the Obi Eze at Mbari, Ikenegbu venue of the occasion,

Onyenucha in his words said “the essence of this meeting is to interact with the leadership of all political parties that have presence in Imo State. We were inaugurated on the 4th of July,2019 by Rt.Hon Emeka Ihedioha as members of ISIEC. Based on that, we stand independent thus accepting charge he gave to us, charge to conduct a free credible election and I know we have the sagacity and all it takes to actualise it.

We invited you here to convey to you this charge cause you are part of the success story. We need you all to come together to support us to conduct a free and fair election for we shall not conduct any electoral gerrymandering. We need you to sensitize people on essence of active participation in election.

You have been called to share in our concern and for us to dialogue together and proffer solutions on the way forward.

Despite the fact that we have constraints it won’t deter us from discharging our duties effectively.”

Still speaking, he made known also that some electoral officers in LGA’s have been lost through death and resignation and same will be looked into.

Reactions gathered from people showed that the people are really ready for the local government election as they promised to put in their best to ensure that their aims are actualised.