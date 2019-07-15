By Onyekachi Eze

In effecting a cool and conducive environment across the State, an aide to Imo State Governor on Youth Affairs, Engr. Rex Okoro has assured the support of his office in actualizing a peaceful, crime free State.

He made this statement over the weekend in Orlu Civic center during a zonal Security Summit organized by the Imo State Police Command, in Partnership with the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Affairs.

In his address, Engr. Okoro said through his office, he would ensure an enabling environment for the smooth operation of the Police in combating crime across the 27 LGAs of Imo.

He expressed readiness is working in synergy with the police force in the State towards ameliorating the high degree of crimes and vices.

Speaking further, he opined that the rebuild government, led by Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is poised at giving Imolites an effective governance, and as such would do his best in supporting any act or activity that would complement the good legacies of the present government.

The Special Assistant further said that illicit drug abuse, rape, burglary and other connected heinous crimes would soon be a thing of the past, hence his reiteration to dedication and diligence to service.

“Through my office and all youth Organizations in the State, we would partner with the Police and other security agencies to look out for erring Youths who may want to indulge in illicit acts”.

However, he called on all hands to be on deck in rebuilding the State, and to shun any act capable of disrupting peaceful co-existence.