St Peter’s Seminary Old Boys Eulogize Ihedioha On Okpokoro’s Appointment

The old Boys Association of St Peter’s Seminary Okigwe (1982-87) class, has lauded the state governor Hon Emeka Ihedioha on the appointment of one of their classmates, Chief Emeka Okpokoro as his Special Assistant on waste management.

In a chat with newsmen, the interim President of the association, Rev Fr Vitalis Ekenmiri, thanked God for the honour, pointing out that another feather has been added to the association. He noted that prayer does it all and added that more blessing is coming his way.

Lending his voice, the interim secretary of the association and past President of the rotary club of Aladinma, Rtn. Paschal Ike Njoku, stated that the appointment is a right step in the right direction.

He opined that he has no doubt that the newly appointed Special Assistant on Waste management will excel based on his vast experience on environment related issues and coupled with his training in Russia. He thanked the state governor for deeming him feat for the position and assured him of their unflinching support.

Also speaking, a member of the association Mr Audifax Onuoha said “I trust in his ability to bring Imo back to its glorious days as the cleanest state in Nigeria”.

Contributing, Rev Fr. Kenneth Okpara, urged the appointee to try and leave a landmark in the little space that is given to him, so as to be rewarded with a higher office in future, he prayed God to grant him the grace, wisdom, tenacity and sound health to succeed in his new appointment.

Concluding, Rev Fr Michael Nwosu said “Okpokoro, I can assure you that with your yet untapped potentials, the sky is your limit. The Great God will continue to remember us” he said.