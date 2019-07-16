The new General Manager of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, Chief Chukwudi Ifeanyi has assumed duties in earnest.

His first port of call was when he took on a facility tour of the camp in Okigwe, as well as inspecting the side’s home ground, the newly constructed Okigwe Township Stadium.

During the inspection visit, Chukwudi informed Journalists that he had to take off immediately in order to have on the spot assessment of facilities at both the teams camp and home ground.

He revealed that his mission was to bring back the glorious days of Heartland which he said was in a complete state of ruination.

According to him: ‘”we are here because we have come to work first I want to see things by myself in order to know what is on ground and what will be brought in.

Second, you are aware that for several season now, Heartland have been doing well.

The team even went on a relegation at a point. Thus, my goal here is to reposition, repackage and rebrand Heartland.

This is what is captured in our mission statement and I call for the prayers and support of all Imolities.

The seasoned football administrator and promoter equally noted that he would buy into the vision of Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s led administration which is Rebuild Imo. “Governor Ihedioha’s election mantra was Rebuild Imo.

It is our desire to buy into this well tailored vision from the angle of football in doing this, we promise to restore the glorious days of the team, he enthused.

Earlier, the general manager held a meeting with the management of Heartland where he assured the team that he would maintain an open door policy of accommodation and transparency.