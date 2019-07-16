The Minifootball Association of Nigeria (MAN), the governing body for mini football in the nation has inaugurated the Imo state chapter of MAN with view of developing its brand further down the local levels.

The inauguration which took place at Villa Garden Hotels, New Owerri was performed by the General Secretary of MAN, Mr Emmanuel Zira who stood in for the National President, Mr Andy Elerewe in the company of the South East Coordinator, Samson Nwachukwu.

In a similar vein, the Minifootball Association of Nigeria MAN has also inducted Mr Fan Ndubuoke into the National board of MAN owing to his tremendous and reputable track record as a seasons sport administer both at the state and national level.

He therefore joins other members of the board, Andy Elerewe (President), Fada Yakubu (vice president), Zira Emmanuel (Sec Gen), Aminashaun A Lateef, Adekoya A Davids, Botako Umar Lapai and Paul Igwe as members.

Henry Nwosu (MoN), a member of the 1980 Green Eagles African Nations Cup winning team was appointed as the chairman Imo state Minifootball Association while Mr Alphonsus Dike was named as vice chairman. Other members include, Mr Eze Emele is the Secretary and Mr Ben Nwosu will serve as the state Coordinator.

In his inauguration speech, Mr Zira who is the former chairman of Adamawa United, Plateau United, JUTH FC and Mighty Jets of Jos stated that the national board is out to ensure that persons of reputable and upright life are appointed into the state boards of Minifootball stating that the persons recently named into the IMO board are people with credibility whom have proven in the past that they can carry the dream and desire of the national board for a fast development of Minifootball at local areas.

Minifootball Association of Nigeria, MAN, is the governing body for Minifootball in Nigeria.

While interacting it Trumpeta sports desk , Zira explained that;

“We are duly registered as a non-profit making organisation with the CAC and operate .under the license issued by the African Minifootba Confederation, AMC, (the continental body that regulates Minifootbal rs Africa) and we are affiliated to the World Minifootball Federation, WMF. (the global governing body for Minifootball)

Minifootball is the alternative name for small sided football (6, 7 & 8aside played by millions of people globally.

We hope to achieve our aims by organising national Minifootball leagues and competitions as well as participating in continental and global Minifootball championships.

To use the platform of Minifootball to engage youths in the most progressive way that will create empowerment; foster peace; eradicate social vices arc build a crime free society.

Speaking on the background of the game he said; “Minifootball has been around for over a century, and today, it’s still very popular worldwide. The sport, at some point, has been played by all footballers, both amateurs and professionals. Some have argued that: is the foundation for the well-known 11-aside football organized by FIFA.

“It differs in names, styles and number of players, according to countries. In Nigeria for instance, several names, including “Monkey Post” or 5-aside have been used to describe it, and it was usually played on the streets of every nooks and crannies of the country, especially in the inner-lands. among the local people during national holidays or weekends. Some would adopt the 5-aside; others would adopt 6 or 7 or even 8-aside with different styles, rules and regulations.

“The story is not so different in America, Europe etc. It was a perfect option for the standard pitch soccer, which rarely existed then. From this unique style of game, several soccer games have evolved, just as many notable footballers have been discovered, thanks to it.

Since its establishment in 2013 in the beautiful city of Prague, Czechs Republic, WMF, under its pioneer President, Filip Juda, it has grown into over 140 country member federations spread across five continents. Today, under the watch of WMF, all continental bodies: African Minifootball Federation, AMF, European Minifootbal Federation, EMF, Pan-America Minifootball Federation, PMF Asia Minifootball Confederation, AMC.

Zira who was satisfied with the caliber of people appointed into the board used the opportunity to congratulate the Imo state Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha on his victory at polls and successful swearing in ceremony urging football lovers and the cooperate body in the state to support the development of the game.

Reacting to the appointment, Henry Nwosu assured Zira and the board to work hard with his board members to ensure that the game is well established in the state promising that Imo as a football loving state will always produce talents that will take the world by storm.