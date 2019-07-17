Imo Lawmaker, Eddy Obinna Moves Motion For Probe Of Road Contractors Under Okorocha’s Regime

By Onyekachi Eze

The emergence of Hon Chief Eddy Obinna as the elected member representing Aboh Mbaise State constituency in Imo State House of Assembly could be said to have rekindled hope and expectations of his constituents with sound legislation.

Hon Eddy Obinna within a period of one month he was inaugurated into the 9th House alongside other 26 Honorable members have recorded tremendous achievements, especially in matters connected to motions and law making.

However, after his motion urging the Imo State governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to as a matter of public importance investigate into the true ownership of Eastern Palm University built by Imo past governor, Rochas Okorocha in his Ogboko community which sparked reactions, he has also presented another interesting motion which had a robust deliberation in the floor of the House.

Last Tuesday’s plenary session of the State legislature however witnessed yet another robust debate following a motion chiefly moved by the Aboh Mbaise representative.

The motion considered to be matter of State urgent importance was tagged;

“Motion To Investigate Some Road Contract Projects Awarded By The Immediate Past Administration Led By H/E Rochas Okorocha Between 2011 to 2019”, it was moved by Hon Eddy Obinna, seconded by his Okigwe counterpart, Hon Samuel Ogbunikpa.

According to the chief mover, he described some of the roads awarded to contractors/companies by Rochas Okorocha’s regime as a total waste of State resources, adding that there is need to investigate into the manner and who it were awarded to.

“Aware that, roads like (A) WETHERAL ROAD, (B) MCC/URATTA ROAD, (C) 2ND, 3RD, 4TH and 5TH INLAND ROADS; and (D) STANDARD SHOE INDUSTRY/ WORKS LAYOUT/ SPIBAT ROAD among numerous others, are either poorly executed, not completed or completely not executed, after such contracts have been awarded and paid for”.

Hon Eddy Obinna opined that the motion seeks to urge the speaker, to cause the leadership of the Imo State House of Assembly, to as a matter of urgency, set up an investigative Committee, to ascertain circumstances surrounding the award of some road contract projects in the State, from 2011 to 2019, pointing out that it is in line with the discharge of their over sight functions, as legislators.

‘Ochoudo’, as fondly called disclosed that as a lawmaker, he is only interested on making positive contributions to issues that would help in moving the State forward, and not in any way has an iota of witch-hunt.

Positing that government goes on tenure, he stated that if all the activities of the past administration is overlooked, even when there are important need to look into them, the future might be worse, hence the reason for investigating into the reason and method of awarding contracts to those contractors.

Also, he cited that their recent oversight function to school structures across the State depicts the level of decay done by the administration of 2011-2019.

Other preamble of the motion read; “Whereas the immediate past administration of His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha embarked on road repairs and constructions, within and outside the State capital, aimed at easing traffic, for the purpose of conveying passengers, goods and services to various destinations, thereby making lives bearable for the people of Imo state and other road users”.

“Observed that, the very essence of these road constructions, have been grossly defeated, as there is increased traffic log-jam in and around the State capital, as majority of these roads are either sub-standard in construction, uncompleted, and unexecuted in certain cases. These have caused untold hardship and anguish to the people of Imo State, owing to the fact that some of these roads are not passable and others are mere death traps”.

It was therefore resolved by the House that the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Collins Chiji, setup an investigative committee, to interface with the ministry of works, to ascertain the following;

“The contractors or companies who were awarded these road projects; The terms of such contracts; Invite the contractors to appear before the investigative Committee, with the award letters of such contracts, bill of engineering measurement and evidence/ mode of payments in respect to said projects; Find out from the contractors reasons the road construction works were either poorly executed, uncompleted and some, not even executed”.

Still having the floor, Eddy Obinna further retorted, “Mr. Speaker, Honorable colleagues, we all know, government is a continuum and since it is the policy decision of the Government of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, to upgrade, complete and see to the realization of certain laudable projects, started by his predecessor, His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha, then the urgency and importance of this motion need not be over emphasized”.

When put on voice note by the Speaker, the “Ais” have it against a dissenting voice of Njaba, Isu, Nwangele lawmakers, after a majority support of the others in line with the motion who attributed all roads said to be done by Okorocha as death traps that requires immediate attention.

An investigative committee was later constituted by the Speaker and is to be chaired by the Chief mover, Eddy Obinna, members; Hons: Dominic Ezerioha, Obinna Okwara, Paschal Okolie, and Duru Johnson.