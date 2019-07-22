“Wonders shall never cease to happen this is end time, many mysterious and abominable deeds are around the corner, to destroy mankind, which is being spearheaded by Satan and his agents” says, Evangelist Godspet Ijeoma Uhagiro of Fire for Fire Deliverance and Liberation Squad, Owerri.

According to her in the release to Trumpeta, In recent time, many food vendors including hotels, restaurants and street food vendors have resorted to be using mortuary water to be preparing and selling food to the public, in order to attract more customers to maximize profit, as directed by their native doctors, the water in question is the dirty water that gushed out from bathing dead bodies in the mortuary, after bathing, the mortuary attendants will put the water in a container and sell it to food vendors, who will pour the water raw on already cooked food to attract more customers, by so doing, they contaminate people both physically and spiritually.

“Today, some people contacted typhoid fever, diarrhea etc, after eating food from food vendors, in the past, typhoid fever was not rampant as it is today, upon the fact that the level of hygiene then was nothing to write home about, but today, people wash their hands before eating food, boil their water before drinking it, yet, typhoid fever attack is on the increase, because of contaminated mortuary water which some food vendors pour inside the food they sell to the public, but they themselves do not eat the contaminated food, apart from mortuary water, some food vendors wash their private part and pour the dirty water inside the food they sell to the public, just for material gain, sometimes, they use “menses water” they get from a young woman’s monthly flow, which they store in a container and pour it inside already cooked food to help attract more customers more than their counterparts, you will discover that even when their food is not tasty, people will go there to struggle to buy the food, join the queue, even wash their plates, only to buy food from them, under undue influence, this is evil world, a certain ‘woman Evangelist’ revealed that she was passing through a street where there is a nearby mortuary here in Owerri, as she was waiting for an on-coming vehicle to pass-by, a

certain “Aboki man” who was carrying in his barrow, a brownish water in a transparent water-proof stopped behind her, immediately the Spirit of God ministered to her that it was mortuary water, she confronted the woman that owned the luggage, because she saw them when they were coming out from the mortuary gate, though she knew her as a food seller here in Owerri, but the woman did not talk to her, as the Evangelist turned around to look for a stick to puncture the water-proof, the woman made a sign to the “Aboki man” and the zoomed off, ran into another street and escaped, but on Sunday now, the same evil woman will go to her church and receive Holy Communion and shout Praise the Lord, Amen! “Man’s inhumanity to man must cease”.

Speaking further, Evangelist Godspet said, In the same vein, many restaurants, hotels and suya joints, now have inner joints where they cook and serve human flesh suya and human pepper soup also, whereas Igboland is a Christian land, do we talk about the ones who mix, roast and sell vulture meat with chicken to contaminate people, what about the sale of “Jacky meat” at strategic places in Owerri and its environs, and call it “bush meat”, the Spirit of God is being provoked with detestable and abominable deeds that are going on in this Christian land.

“Let the church pray and commune Heaven to sanitize the land, if actually we still have genuine churches who can raise their hands towards heaven, to avoid this Christian land turn into another thing, there is need for the Government, other Human Rights Commission, etc including the Church of Jesus Christ to look into these evils that are plaguing our society today for “a stitch in time they say, saves nine”.