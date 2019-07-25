Heartland FC Chairman, GM On Warpath As Female Team Operate Without Money

Crisis is brewing in the management unit of Heartland FC of Owerri as the chairman of the club interim management Board and the General Manager go for each other jugular even as the female team of the state, Heartland Queens FC are operating without fund.

It would be recalled that after sacking the immediate past management led by Chief Chibuzo Etuemena (Bash), a new Board with the PDP State chairman, Barr Charles Ezekwem and Chukwudi Ifeanyi as chairman and GM respectively was named.

Trumpeta learnt that supremacy battle is reigning between Ezekwem and Ifeanyi over who controls affairs of the clubs, dictates the pace of the day to the running and control of finance of the team. It was also gathered that issues related to the appointment of fresh backroom staff and other categories of management has torn both the GM and chairman apart. Both are entangled in bottled war over who should exercise certain powers Trumpetalearnt.

Meanwhile, the state government seems to have abandoned the only female team; Heartland Queens by starving the club of funds. Apart from failure to pay salaries, sign on fees and match bonuses, hunger has taken over the female players who are yet to feel the impact of the new administration.

Our reporter who was at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri for the Nigeria Women league opening game between the Heartland Queens and visiting Adamawa Queens discovered that the girls played with empty stomach as no fund was made for the prosecution of the game.

It was also learnt that necessary match logistics and other incentives needed to prosecute the match were lacking forcing the Owerri girls to manage a score draw against the visitors.

It is however believed that the government of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha in the spirit of “Rebuild” mantra make all available funds to the team so that they can complete favorably against their contemporaries in subsequent matches.