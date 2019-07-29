Power Supply: Hope Rises For Okigwe LGA •As TC Chair, Uche Parley EEDC For Electricity Restoration

By Onyekachi Eze

Rays of hope have resurfaced in the land of Okigwe, one of the Local Government Areas of Imo State following the obvious processes initiated for the restoration of electricity to them after being in blackout for many years.

Barely 2 months of his announcement as the Interim Management Committee, IMC, of Okigwe LGA by the Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the Chairman, Hon. Paul Uche in conjunction with his IMC members has pushed for an immediate electrification of the area.

In an interface with Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, yesterday at the Council headquarters, Hon Uche decried the pitiable condition of Okigwe people for many years, staying without light.

He pointing out that the experience was not worth continuing.

The Chairman said staying without electricity could stampede growth and development, giving by the fact that at every point in time, there is genuine need to have power supply.

Uche further disclosed that as a necessity, electricity has a great role to play in people’s daily living, stressing that it’s not in doubt that economic activities in Okigwe was greatly affected the past years.

Also, he revealed that no investor would like to come to any place that has no power supply, especially when put into consideration how much he (investor) would be spending on daily consumption of petrol.

The Okigwe LGA boss expressed optimism that with the parley with the EEDC representatives, the story of power blackout in the area will be a past tense.

“I am so hopeful that your coming today, would give Okigwe LGA light in less than one month”.

Hon Paul Uche maintained that the partnership with EEDC is divine.

While assuring them of necessary supports to enable them rescaucitate power fast, he enjoined all hands to be on deck with the governor in rebuilding Imo State.

Responding, the EEDC network manager for Orlu district, Ezeoha Chris assured that with the zeal seen in the LGA chairman and his members, Okigwe people should expect a bounce back in power supply in the next 1 month.

He told pressmen that work has commenced in earnest and there is no going back until they restore light in Okigwe.

Mr Ezeoha said they have taken cognizance of the lapses and come out with better ways of getting it fixed without further delay.

He listed the fault as technical issues. In addition, he opined that they are flagging off a continuous maintenance program until the target of lighting up Okigwe is achieved.

In his words, “Thank God we now have a friendly, workaholic Chairman who cannot sleep because of the welfare of his people”.

“On the process of restoring light, we are going to fell trees and vegetation posed as threat to the long wires. The task is not a hopeless one. The challenges are monumental, but we are capable of fixing it”.

Ezeoha continued by apologizing to the people of Okigwe, “You may not have had light for a long time, but I stand on behalf of EEDC to say there will be light in the next 1 month”.