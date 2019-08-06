Transport Reform: Amalgamated Drivers Union Open Talks With Park Mgt Committee

By Chidinma Amaechi

The Amalgamated Drivers Association in Imo State led by the president, Elder Anelechi Ukawune met with the new Chairman, parks management committee, Hon. Kelechi Ngumezi (Oracle) on Sunday to chart a new course for the state’s transport sector.

Speaking during the meeting which took place at Rockview Hotels, Owerri, the State President of the Amalgamated Drivers fondly called Obowo, said his association comprises of all drivers in Imo state, noting that the Drivers in the state decided to welcome the Parks management Committee Chairman in a special way and intimate him on their plans for the transport industry.

In his speech, the Chairman Parks Management in the state, Hon. Ngumezi described the Amalgamated drivers as key players in the transport sector, adding that his committee cannot succeed without Drivers. He promised to work in synergy with the association.

The Chairman, Parks Committee said, “Whenever you have any plan that will help us have a better Imo, I will listen and implement it. I want to know the problem affecting transportation in the state and where the government and its agents have erred. I will correct the fault. In the past, the government came to make money, I have not come to make money, but name. I also want to commend Governor Ihedioha for his giant strides in rebuilding the state.”

Comrade Nnamdi Okorie (JP), state President, Imo Pilot/Taxi Imo, who spoke during the meeting also pledged support for the Ngumezi led Parks Management Committee. He described the present administration as the greatest thing that has happened to the state, while revealing that Hon. Ngumezi have sponsored Imo Pilot in diverse ways.

Also speaking, a stakeholder, Comrade Ekechi Uzoma stressed on the need to sanitize the parks of persons who engage on vandalization and harassment of drivers, as the state Chairman, Advanced Drivers and Riders Association (ADRA), Comrade Chigozirim Ononiwu who doubles as the financial Secretary Amalgamated Drivers Association in his words expressed optimism that the new found synergy will herald positive reforms.

The state Secretary, Drivers Welfare Association, Comr. Anslem Amaechi, and Comrade Uche Duru in their speeches urged the association to situate parks on good sites that are assessable by government, while calling on the government to embrace the associations for a better Imo.

During a brief chat, the Amalgamated Drivers Association Helmsman told newsmen that the association went to the Board of Internal Revenue (BIR), Ministry of Transport and Owerri Municipal Council, where they were reliably informed that no ticket was approved for sale by the government, adding that the only approved ticket for now is the BIR and IGR tickets.

He said the past administration associated welfare ticket with the issue of vehicle painting and branding while lamenting, that some unsuspected individuals still use it for collecting money. He warned, saying, “such acts must be condemned, anybody forcing Drivers to buy all these tickets wants to sabotage Emeka Ihedioha’s government”.

Contributing, the secretary to Hon. Ngumezi on park management, Prince Osinachi Amako also known as “No Vex” called on the Amalgamated Drivers to locate choice sites for parks before inviting the government for assessment.