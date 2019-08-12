Umez–Eronini Charges Youth & Social Development Ministry on Right Part

By Stevenie Michaels

The newly sworn in commissioner for youth and social Development, Engr. Nze Okechukwu Umez- Eronini has called the Management staff of the ministry to work with him sincerely on the right part.

The Commissioner stated this during an interactive session with the management team of the ministry in his office at Block 1state Secretariat complex at Port Harcourt road Owerri recently.

Hon. Eronini reminded the staff of the ministry the need to appreciate Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha the Executive Governor of Imo state for his transparency which he promised during his campaign .He also advised the Management to be dedicated in pursuance of their duties, as that is the only way to give back to the administration positively.

The Hon. Commissioner assured the management of turning the ministry around and making it one of the most envied ministries in the state. He stressed that the ministry would come up with good realistic Ideas in empowerment and engagement in various aspects and areas of life to improve and give hope to the youths.

Speaking during interactive session, the acting permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mrs Chioma Ibezim assured the Commissioner of the management’s and staff’s cooperation as the Commissioner assured the ministry of running an open door policy with an open mind, also speaking the Director of Administration and finance, Mrs Ogoamaka Adamma, Public Relation Officer of the ministry Mr Uche Udozor, HOD Planning Research and Statistics Umeh Nestor Chinedu and HOD procurement Gertrude Nnabuagha assured their reediness to work with the Commissioner .

The Hon. Commissioner after the meeting visited the department of social Development at block 9, as one of the offices attached to the ministry of youth and was welcomed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry Chief Chris Duru who assured the Commissioner of the staff loyalty to work with him.

In another development, the National youth Council of Nigeria Imo state Chapter council Chairman Mr Isdora Chukwuemeka and his executives paid a courtesy visit to the Hon. Commissioner Hon. Engr. Nze Okechukwu Umez–Eronini. The chairman who used the opportunity to congratulate the Commissioner on his recent appointment and also assured him of the council’s cooperation. Mr Isadora advised the Commissioner to shun gossip and other things that may put the ministry in danger .he also reminded the Commissioner of the south-East Youth Summit scheduled and recently on going.

Hon. Commissioner Engr.Nze Umez–Eronini thanked them and urged them to support Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s “Rebuilding Imo “policy. He promised to bring to the council by the grace of God and plea with them to avoid any thing may bring shame to Imo state and assured them of his presence at the summit.