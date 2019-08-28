Chilaka: Ex Governor Was A Nebuchadnezzar Imo Had

By Onyekachi Eze

As knocks and vituperation continued to trail the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha over his perceived utterances against his successor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, more attacks have come to him.

In a media chat with Journalists in Owerri on Monday, a politician titan from Ahiazu Mbaise Council Area of Imo State, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka took a swipe on Okorocha for what he attributed as ‘unguarded, uncultured and shameless’ comments coming from the ex governor.

Chilaka likened Okorocha’s administration in the State as that of King Nebuchadnezzar and Pharaoh of the Bible, pointing out that there was no difference between the two mentioned ancient kings who roasted and subjected their subjects to objects of ridicule.

Further giving the biblical allusion, he said the way God remembered the people was the way He sent Emeka Ihedioha to wipe away their tears and sorrow inflicted by Rochas Okorocha on Imo people.

According to Dikejiejemba Chilaka, “it would be better for Rochas Okorocha and his senseless aides to ask for public apology and forgiveness for his numerous misdeeds in the State, or may face God’s wrath in hundred fold than Nebuchadnezzar experienced for his wickedness against God and humanity.

Also, he highlighted that it would only take a selfless leader the opportunity to clean all the mess left by Okorocha, whose dream of foisting his son in-law on Imolites was shattered.

However, he cautioned him to desist from insulting the people’s governor (Emeka Ihedioha), or else will have the masses to contend with.

Chilaka added that instead of disappearing into a thin air, he is still constituting nuisance and instigating fear, hatred among the people.

While beckoning on the governor to disregard the ‘useless ranting’ of Rochas Okorocha as a drowning man, he called on the citizenry to work in harmony for the rebuilding of the State.