100 Days in Office:  Ihedioha/Irona, A Symbol of Good Governance in the Rebuild Imo Agenda

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman of Ohaji/Egbema local government, Hon. Damian Ezeru has described the first hundred days in office of the Imo state governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and his deputy, Engr. Gerald Irona as a sign of good governance in the Rebuild Imo Agenda.

Hon. Ezeru made the comment while addressing newsmen earlier this week at his country home. The Chairman cited some achievements of the Ihedioha/Irona administration to include: granting of local government autonomy, financial discipline manifested in the signing of the Single Treasury Account (TSA) bill into law, rehabilitation of roads across the state, youth and women empowerment as well as inclusiveness in Government, restoration of good good governance through observance of rule of law, Go Green Stay Green and rehabilitation of technical colleges across the state, among others.

According to the chief Executive of Ohaji/Egbema local government, the Ihedioha led administration has touched virtually every salient areas in the state. He hinted that the administration has released full allocation for Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), restored hope for pensions in the state through the ongoing Pension Verification Exercise, and is fast turning Imo into a health tourist state.

Hon. Ezeru stated that the Ihedioha/Irona administration will rebuild Imo in the next four years for the betterment of all Imolites. In his words: “these and many more achievements were done within the first 100 days; in the next four years, Imo state will be a state we will all be proud of”.

Recall that the Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on Friday 6th of September, marked his 100 days in office at the Cenotaph Boulevard (Heroes’ Square).

The current administration was sworn in on the 29th of May 2019. Since then, the administration has been working hard to deliver on its campaign promises.