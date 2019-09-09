How Youth Leader Died After Snipper Intake

By Tochi Onyeubi

A prominent youth leader in Owerri West Local Government area of Imo state met his untimely death after drinking a substance suspected to be snipper.

The sad incident which happened at Mboke, Ihiagwa in Owerri West LGA of Imo, revealed that the late Mr Ikechukwu Uzoma was said to have developed dangerous symptoms after a sip of the item.

While information surrounding his death has been sketchy, there have been no verifiable reason given, as to why the young man took his life.

A source who doesn’t want his name in print revealed that few days before his death, the young told people to forget about him, which according to him, they never took him serious.

He further disclosed that the late youth leader had gone round to make amends with people he offended and had even pulled a drinking party for youths in the area on the fateful day he died.

According to the source, when he came out looking drained and was helped to his room, he pointed at a bottle of sniper in his room suggesting he swallowed the content.

All efforts made to revive him by giving him both palm oil and activated charcoal proved abortive. He was subsequently taken to a private hospital in Nekede where he gave up.

The youth leader who was formerly based in Lagos was a known person in the locality as the head of the youths in the community.

Police public Relations Officer, was not available for comment.