Orlu Council Boss Aloy Oluigbo Presents Score Card of Achievements

By Okey Alozie

Praises have continued to trail the achievements of Hon Aloysius Oluigbo, the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Orlu Local Government Area.

Less than four (4) months in office as the council boss, Hon Oluigbo has transformed Orlu LGA to modern standard.

Our reporter who visited the council headquarters Monday observed that the place has been digitalized. Computers have been installed in the various offices coupled with other sensitive office equipments that make work faster. From all indications, staff of the LGA are now more result oriented than before.

The new chairman have acquired brown new block moulding machine and mixer for mass production of vibrated-mould blocks for commercial purposes and this according to our source will help to improve internally generated revenue of the area.

Our reporter gathered that the developmental strides of Hon Aloysius Oluigbo also include procurement of 15KVA Mikao sound proof Generator with full Biometric Equipment For FRSC Drive Licences capture. The chairman has maintained all the roads in Orlu via palliative measure, he fenced some parts of council premises that have been down for over eight (8) years to ensure adequate security, Renovation of offices with quality seats and toilets for committee members, total reconstruction of Sam Okwaraji stadium, painting and furnishing of offices at the council headquarters, Evacuation of refuse in Orlu communities and strategic places, repairs of sanitation vehicles, successful hosting of women August meeting building or Orlu Health centre. Emergency relief to victims of flood, development of school sports.

The chairman is now planning to revive Agriculture in Orlu by making sure that over 15,000 farmers are well empowered to now engage themselves in the mass production of food items to enable Orlu Local Government to become the food basket of the south east as gathered by newsmen.

The chairman has already started the construction of fish pound, poultry farm and vegetable garden at the council to increase food productivity and for commercial purposes.

It was also revealed that Hon Oluigbo is empowering Orlu youths on daily basis. He recently initiated skill acquisition programme for young mothers of the area. He promised to support the old men and women of Orlu LGA.

Reporters also learnt that the Interim Committee Chairman has improved the security situation in Orlu through the vigilante group he inaugurated. With these giant strides recorded by Orlu council Boss, Hon Aloysius Oluigbo, his LGA has now been placed at an enviable position, while the Bureau for local government affairs has tipped him as one of the best chairmen in Imo State.

In a chat with newsmen in his office Monday, Orlu council boss assured his people that he will continue to complement the effort of the Governor in his area bringing development in every sector, adding that his best is yet to come.