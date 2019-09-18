Learn livescore yesterday on the reliable website

National championships have already started in many countries, and Italian Serie A is no exception. The season is just beginning, and it is too early to make long-term forecasts, because everything can change in an instant. All the latest information, including livescore yesterday, is now available to football fans at any time thanks to the sports statistics section and results.

In late spring, Inter Milan received a gain not only in the form of new players, but also in the person of the new head coach Antonio Conte. The Italian returned to his homeland after the termination of the contract with Chelsea. The club management highly appreciates his prospects. The company’s director Giuseppe Marotta notes that with the arrival of the new mentor, the era of the “great Inter” will begin.

Under the leadership of Conte, the club signed almost two dozen new players, the most significant of which are:

forward RomeluLukaku (from Manchester United)

midfielder Alex Sanchez (from Manchester United)

defender Diego Godin (from Atletico Madrid)

The statistics of the performances of new players, matches results and even yesterday’s livescore can always be found on the proven resource that provides football fans with all the necessary and up-to-date information on the game.

Will Messi leave FC Barcelona?

It’s no secret that Lionel Messi is the main star of the BlauGranas. Despite his excellent physical shape, soon the 32-year-old footballer and the captain of FC Barcelona will have to consider where to pursue his career. He has several options:

The easiest is to stay in Barcelona. The current contract of the Argentine with Barca will end after the season 2020/2021. According to it, the current captain decides to continue working in the club every year until June 30th. Moreover, the club management announced an unprecedented decision and is preparing to offer the player a lifetime contract. Details of the contract have not been disclosed yet. Going to the Argentine club. Messi himself spoke of the possibility of leaving Europe after the end of the contract with Barca. One of the possible clubs is Newell’s Old Boys from Rosario, where Lionel began his football career. We cannot exclude the possibility of him finishing the career in sport, but so far nothing has indicated this scenario.

In addition to Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona has many talented players who are ready to give their all in every game. Let’s see what the future holds for the fans and players of the Catalan club.