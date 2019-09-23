Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu Harps On Cancer Menace

The First Lady and wife of Ondo State Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has advised women to be observant enough and carry out regular medical tests on their Breast to avoid cancer.

Mrs Akeredolu who is the founder of Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu Foundation, a Non Governmental Agency NGO, made this known in Owerri, Imo State, during an Award ceremony organized by Imo State Newspaper Publisher Association INPA, who bestowed Akeredolu with an Award on her fight against Breast cancer.

The First Lady who brought female children who demonstrated on how to dictate Breast cancer at its early stage said that the best way to fight Breast cancer is to dictate it early and battle it.

She said that the menace of Breast cancer has taken her time as she always traverse the Globe seeking ways to help women with Breast cancer.

One the Award given to her by INPA, the female philanthropist said that she was shocked how INPA indentified her for the prestigious Award, even when most of her activities are in the Western part of Nigeria.

However, in his speech, the Chairman of INPA, Hon Henry Ekpe said that a Gold fish has no hiding place, pointing out that INPA selected Mrs Akeredolu because of her selfless service to humanity which attracted the organization to recognize her.

Ekpe also said that it was a honour to Imo State, that Mrs Akeredolu who hails from Emeabiam in Owerri West LGA, Imo State could conquer her environment, even though in far away Ondo State where she is married to the Ondo State Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) who is a Yoruba, while Mrs Akeredolu is Igbo.

“We are proud of you as an Imo Daughter who has excelled in her field as a humanitarian as well as a good mother and obedient wife” INPA Boss said.

The occasion which took place at Rockview Hotel, Owerri was attended by the wife of Imo State Governor, Her Excellency Mrs Ebere Ihedioha who was represented by the Special Adviser SA to Imo State Governor on Media, Sir Steve Osuji.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information Mr Donald Ojogbo represented the Ondo State Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

The chairman of the occasion was Chief Ford Ozumba. Publishers, Journalists, Royal Fathers, Cultural Dancers, students, the clergy and people of all works of life were present at the ceremony.