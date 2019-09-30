A reminiscent of what transpired in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, is about to be played out again as the Board members and Managing Director are about to clash.

Few months after the constitution of a new board by the Emeka Ihedioha led administration, crisis is looming. The trouble is not unrelated to a major cold war brewing between the Managing Director and Board Members of the Commission.

It was learnt that some members of the Board are not comfortable with the manner the MD is running the affairs of the commission.

A top shot of the commission who sought anonymity for fear of being victimized informed Trumpeta that the actions of the MD who was accused of acting like a “lone ranger” upsets the Board members. The source further revealed that some members of the commission are not comfortable with the style of the MD, who is being accused of not “carrying” other members along.

This newspaper learnt that in some of the projects undertaken so far by the agency, the inputs of the Board members were not sought before implementation.

“Some of the Board members are not comfortable with what is going on, especially the manner, the MD undertakes the activities of the commission.

“The Board members are not happy. They are complaining of not being carried along in the scheme of things”, the source added.

Further to the development, Trumpeta was told that trouble is looming as the Board members may not hesitate to confront the MD over the development.