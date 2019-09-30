All is now set for a symbiotic relationship between the management of E -Winners Football Club Academy, Owerri and leadership of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area which will promote talent hunt and development of players in the area.

Making this known to Trumpeta sports desk over the weekend, the President of E -Winners Academy Mr Etukwu Chibuike “Big Coach” said his management has met with the Transitional Committee Chairman of the area, Hon Charles Abara who he said expressed satisfaction over their programme and desire to partner with them to set up the Academy in the area.

“Big Coach” as he is fondly called while commending the TC Chairman for his zeal and determination to engage in the youths of Ngor Okpala meaningfully through his academy said the exercise when commenced will go a long way to complement the rebuild Imo agenda of Governor Emeka Ihedioha in sports development especially at the grassroots level.

He also appreciated the efforts of the clubs Patron who is an indigene of Ngor Okpala and the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Emma Nwogu for also supporting and partnering in the exercise which according to him has the capacity to identify talented footballers that can later become the next Kanu Nwankwo, Jay Jay Okocha and among other great footballers.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the screening exercise which kicks off at the Ngor Okpala LGA mini -stadium in Umuneke for the selection of talented players that will form the Ngor Okpala LGA Football Academy conducted by E -Winners FC Academy will take place between Tuesday 8th of October till Friday 11th October, 2019.