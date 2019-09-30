The Minifootball Association of Nigeria MAN, has commended the Abia State Governor, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu for footing the bill of the camping exercise of the nations Minifootball team, Jaguars as they are called.

In a chart with the Abia state Minifootball Association Chairman, Mr Victor Nwakanma who also doubles as the Jaguars National Chief Coach, on behalf of MAN National President, Mr Andrew Elerewe, thanked Gov Ikpeazu for his zeal and support for the growth and development of Minifootball in Nigeria, and for camping the national team in Aba, in preparations for the Minifootball World cup which will take olace in Perth, Australia in October.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of awareness Minifootball is getting in the state,even though it is relatively new in the area, adding that with Gov Ikpeazu’s support, the team is feeling very much at home as they prepare for their first ever Minifootball World cup that Nigeria will be participating in, after qualifying alongside Senegal, South Africa, Libya, Tunisia, and Ghana, at the African Minifootball Nations Cup played in Lybia last year.

Nwakanma while commending the National Leadership of MAN for their tireless efforts to ensure the speedy growth of the game across the nation, revealed that later on this week,Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will be honoured for his spirited support for the Minifootball as the Grand Patron of MAN, and that the award will be performed by MAN 2nd VP, Mr Raymond Aliga, who is also the president of Goodseed football Academy, Aba,to be supported by the Secretary General of MAN, Mr Zira Emmanuel.

Trumpeta sports desk equally learnt that MAN is putting finishing touches to ensure the smooth take off of its maiden edition of their league, the National Minifootball League (NML) this year 2019/2020.

It is a special grassroot based league developed by MAN to sustain the tempo of the sport in Nigeria, while the female version which is called Nigeria Women Minifootball League NWML, is billed to kick off in 2020.

This, according to the South East Coordinator of MAN, Mr Sampson Nwachukwu who spoke to Trumpeta sports desk on the success of the game and the mission and vision of MAN is basically to created opportunity for talented footballers to horn their skill, live their dreams, earn financial rewards and above all use the platform as a means to a glamorous future.

The Jaguars (Nigeria Minifootball national team) during a friendly with Champions of the 1st Abia State Minifootball League, Supreme Kings Acedmy Of Aba, at the Enyimba Int’l Stadium Aba, lost 4-3 as part of their preparatory programme to the Minifoitball World Cup in Perth, Australia.

The result is however a wake up call for the Jaguars who will hope to fine tune their preparations ahead the world cup proper.

The Jaguars, however, bounced back and won their Next two matches by 3-1 and 5-0.

The team is lead by Justine Pwanidi Madugu (National Technical Adviser),and has Victor Nwankama as (National Chief Coach) And Godiya Jezhi- (National Coach)